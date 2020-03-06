After announcing in January 2019 a concept coming to Pinecrest, chef Dante Boccuzzi will instead open GOMA in the former Chinato location on East 4th Street in downtown Cleveland.
The Japanese fusion restaurant will occupy the space on the corner of Prospect Avenue and East 4th Street. It will also have a sushi bar and full kitchen.
An opening is expected in June or July.
The location is at 2079 E. Fourth St. in Cleveland. Boccuzi is also the chef behind Ginko, Next Door, DC Pasta Company and Dante.