Great Lakes Brewing Co. and the Cleveland Cavaliers have teamed up to open a new taphouse at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.
Called the “Great Lakes Experience,” the over 1,500-square-foot beverage-only tap room officially opened Oct. 14 for the Cleveland Monsters home opener and will be programmed to celebrate holidays, themes and special partnerships. Located in the South Neighborhood of the arena, the space has 12 55-inch televisions and a brewery-style bar, featuring year-round and seasonal offerings on tap, and a rotating selection of exclusives to the fieldhouse.
“Cleveland is home to an amazing craft beer scene, but before all the others, there was Great Lakes Brewing Co.,” Nic Barlage, CEO of the Cavaliers, Rock Entertainment Group and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, said in a news release. “The Great Lakes Experience taproom will be a popular social destination for fans to gather and enjoy the incredible lineup of Great Lakes brews that so many of us know and love. We are proud to welcome the beloved Cleveland institution to the FieldHouse.”
The partnership also makes Great Lakes Brewing Co. the official craft brewery of the Cavs. It also marks the launch of a Cavs and Great Lakes Brewing Co. network of bars across the region. In participating establishments, the two brands will provide all items necessary to create the “ultimate fan destination” to watch Cavs games during the upcoming season. More information will be released at a later date.
“The Cleveland Cavaliers presented us with an amazing opportunity to be their official craft beer, and a proud partner of Cleveland’s premier venue for not only NBA basketball, but AHL hockey, and top tier events,” Great Lakes Brewing Co. vice president, sales, Chris Brown said in the release. “The Great Lakes Experience at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be a real jewel of the partnership, showcasing our classic and innovative new brands in a fresh, high energy atmosphere. As Cleveland’s No. 1 craft beer brand and the top brand in all of Ohio, we are always looking for opportunities to strengthen our hometown impact.
“Aligning our independent craft brewery with such a competitive young team in our hometown, while being able to utilize the Cavaliers marks in many of our top markets, is exciting. We are thrilled to join forces with the Cavaliers and dig into all of the opportunities that this partnership presents.”
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 1 Center Court in downtown Cleveland.