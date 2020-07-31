Great Lakes Brewing Co. has closed its brewpub’s restaurant and patio to “re-examine” their operations, the company tweeted on July 29.
We’d like to share with you an important update regarding our brewpub at Brewhouse No. 1. Beginning today, our restaurant and patio will close temporarily as we reexamine our operations.Learn more here: https://t.co/Jy0juLwGTj pic.twitter.com/fn5l1NTU2o— GreatLakesBrewingCo. (@GLBC_Cleveland) July 29, 2020
Linking to a longer statement posted on their website, the statement explained that though the decision to halt operations was “not an easy one for us to make, we feel it is what’s best for the health and safety of our guests and employee-owners,” the statement said. “Since we reopened our doors in June, we have gone above and beyond to meet and adhere to all guidelines and mandates set forth by the city of Cleveland, Gov. Mike DeWine, and health departments at the local, state, and federal levels. We are grateful that none of our staff have become ill and we want to keep it that way.”
“Employee-owners” refers to the Employee Stock Ownership Plan that the brewery started in 2018, where employees, regardless of hours worked, wages earned or years at the company, are given ownership interest in the company, allowing them to buy stock in the company and facilitates succession planning, according to Investopedia.
While the goal is to reopen soon, their gift shop will remain open and operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Packaged beer, merchandise, and growler and crowler fills to-go will be available.
“So this isn’t goodbye – it’s see you later, and we can’t wait for that day to come,” the statement said. “Until then, keep washing your hands, watch your distance, and leave that mask on whenever you’re not sipping a Dortmunder Gold at home. Thank you for your continued support.”
Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s Brewhouse No. 1 brewpub is at 2516 Market Ave. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.