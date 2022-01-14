After closing the brewpub until further notice on Dec. 22, Great Lakes Brewing Company reopened for in-person business Jan. 5.
A Facebook post on the brewery’s page said the closure also canceled its Brew Year’s Eve and December brewery tours “out of an abundance of caution” in response to the rising COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County.
Though it has reopened for indoor dining and bar service, a Jan. 5 Facebook post on the brewery’s page said “health and safety of our staff and guests remain our top priority. As COVID-19 continues to affect our communities, our health and safety policies will remain in place.”
The policies include a requirement for unvaccinated guests to mask on-site when not seated, eating or drinking, as well as a strong encouragement for vaccinated guests to also mask on-site. If guests are seated outside, they are not required to mask but must wear one in order to enter the building for any reason. Proof of vaccination is not required during regular hours, but all guests are asked to honor this policy for the safety and comfort of staff and other guests. GLBC reserves the right to refuse service to those who put guests or staff at risk.
For brewery events, tours and private events, visit bit.ly/3GilAIY for full guidelines.
The brewpub and gift shop will be closed Jan. 31 to Feb. 3 for its annual winter maintenance.