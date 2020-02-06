The Greater Cleveland Aquarium and Nautica Entertainment is offering Valentine’s Day dinners for two from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at 2000 Sycamore St. in Cleveland.
The experience is inspired by ABC’s “The Bachelor,” which visited the Greater Cleveland Aquarium on its Cleveland trip for a similar date.
Reservations are $250 per couple for a one-on-one dinner date. Reservations include a welcome rose and two glasses of champagne, a table for two in the Shark Gallery, a three-course meal, two drink tickets and after-hours aquarium access.
Dinner options include filet, chicken and vegetarian. Time slates are 6:30 to 8 and 8:30 to 10 p.m. Table locations are on a first-come, first-served basis. Cash bars are available throughout the aquarium. Guests must be 21 and over.
For more information, visit greaterclevelandaquarium.com.