The Greater Cleveland Aquarium’s annual “Adult Swim: Wine & Beer Tastings” series will return from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 7, March 20, May 15, Sept. 19 and Nov. 23 at 2000 Sycamore St. in Cleveland.
Each event has a different theme, with February being wine and chocolate; March, Ohio wine and beer; May, spring and summer wine tasting with adoptable animals on site; September, celebration of International Talk Like A Pirate Day; and November, holiday ales and ciders tasting.
The kick-off event on Feb. 7 will feature on-site sampling and take-home sales of treats from The Bom, Chocolate Harmony, Mitchell’s Fine Chocolates, Nina Lau’Rens Cakeballs and Cakepops, Sweet Allure, Sweet Bean and ZuZu Chocolate.
Tickets are $40 and include food samplings, 20 tasting tickets and a souvenir tasting class. A $20 non-drinking designated driver option is also available. Guests must be 21 and over.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2RyFdph.