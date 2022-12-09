Greenbridge Teahouse at 9036 Church St. in Twinsburg will go before the city’s planning commission at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 in a public hearing that will consider allowing an outdoor dining area for the cafe and bed and breakfast.
According to a public hearing notice on the city of Twinsburg website, the property is located in the C-5 mixed residence/business district where outdoor dining areas are conditionally permitted. Those permits are subject to planning commission review and public hearing pursuant to the city’s zoning and development regulations.
Interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting. Written comments can also be submitted to the planning commission secretary, Tina Falconbery, prior to the meeting.
Greenhouse Teahouse is owned by Chris Gotch and is in a renovated 1890s-era home. It offers tea customs from around the world, as well as a vegetarian menu and fair trade, organic teas.