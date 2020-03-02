Greenhouse Tavern, created by head chef Jonathon Sawyer, closed Feb. 8.
It was at 2038 E. Fourth St. in Cleveland.
Greenhouse Tavern, which operated in downtown Cleveland for 11 years, won national awards for its service.
The tavern closed because menu items and products could not being able to be replenished, according to a note added to menus the day of the closure. Customers without a reservation were not seated on the last day of service.
Two of Sawyer’s other local restaurants – Trentina in Cleveland and Noodlecat in Westlake – also closed in the last year.