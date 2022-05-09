Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt is coming to Mayfield Heights in June.
Planned for 1249 SOM Center Road, the shop specializes in frozen treats made fresh daily at each of its locations. With over 100 flavors, ice cream and yogurt can be served in cones and dishes, Handel pops, sundaes, shakes or Hurricanes, a blended ice cream treat with toppings mixed in. The locations also serve their frozen treats in take-home pints and quarts.
Handel’s was founded in Youngstown in 1945 by Alice Handel. Now, it is owned by Leonard Fisher and is headquartered in Canfield. The franchise has over 70 locations in 10 states.