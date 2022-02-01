Sean Watterson, owner and operator of The Happy Dog in Cleveland’s Gordon Square, will serve as senior consultant, hospitality talent and strengthening workplaces for The Fund for Our Economic Future.
Announced Jan. 18 by The Fund for Our Economic Future, the role is financially supported by Cuyahoga County’s Department of Development, the Deaconess Foundation and the National Fund for Workplace Solutions, with additional support from Destination Cleveland and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. In the role, Watterson is responsible for identifying both short-term and long-term solutions to improve the hospitality industry’s ability to attract, retain and promote workers.
“I am excited to work with Cuyahoga County’s hospitality business and workforce to make this sector more sustainable for all involved,” Watterson, who runs The Happy Dog alongside co-owner Tony Cross, said in the release. “I look forward to reaching out to local restaurants, hotels and venues and to our counterparts across the country, through relationships built in developing the National Independent Venue Association, to find workable solutions to improve the environment, both for the business and for the individual workers on whom these businesses depend. ... I look forward to applying the lessons I’ve learned from our incredible staff to the important work ahead.”
Watterson’s work directly connects to the fund’s mission to advance a more equitable economy and a newly adopted three-year strategy that seeks creative solutions to the region’s most pressing economic challenges, the release said.
Bishara Addison, director of job preparation for the Fund for Our Economic Future, said in the release that businesses and workers have endured “significant pandemic-induced uncertainty.” It’s because of that uncertainty that the Fund for the Economic Future, together with its philanthropic, civic and public partners, “recognize the critical role hospitality plays in our region’s economic success.”
“Sean’s work will help restaurants, event venues and other hospitality businesses, and the people these businesses employ, navigate today’s uncertainty and build a better tomorrow,” she continued in the release.
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said in the release that with the “terrible time” restaurants, hotels and others in hospitality are having finding help, the county is “pleased” to provide funding to help hospitality businesses develop better ways to recruit, hire, train and retain workers by bringing on an “expert consultant” like Watterson.
“COVID hit our restaurants, bars and hotels especially hard, so we felt it was important to step up with funding to help this critical sector to complement our workforce sector partnership work,” he said in the release. “I want to thank our partners at Destination Cleveland and the Fund for Our Economic Future, who see the value in this effort and look forward to our ongoing work to strengthen our workforce in Cuyahoga County.”
Dan Gilbert, president and CEO of Destination Cleveland, which is one of the role’s supporters, said in the release that the organization is “thrilled” to be part of the collaboration in support of the hospitality industry.
“This community-wide collaboration and dedicated position are crucial to our efforts to not only build the industry back, but to build it back stronger and more sustainable than before,” he said. “Sean is a passionate member of our community with a deep understanding of the hospitality industry and the needs of its employees. We look forward to working with him and our community partners to drive necessary, urgent change to ensure the industry’s long-term growth.”
Cathy Belk, president and CEO of Deaconess Foundation, another one of the role’s supporters, said in the release that “this collaboration between the public, civic and philanthropic sector is an example of the unprecedented levels of alignment I see all over the county, including in workforce development.”
“When we are this aligned, we can develop, test and scale solutions that work to address our economy’s most pressing challenges,” she said.
The Fund for our Economic Future is a creative space for philanthropic funders and civic leaders to explore what matters and implement what works to achieve equitable economic growth, emphasizing systemic, long-term change, the release said. In addition to Watterson’s new role, additional work is underway to support the Northeast Ohio workforce - including a multi-part analysis called Where are the Workers, which examins current talent shortages.
For more information about Watterson’s role, the fund and Where Are the Workers, visit thefundneo.org.