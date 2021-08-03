The Haunted House restaurant, which fills the space left behind by Melt Bar & Grilled, opened for business on July 20 in the Cedar-Taylor District.
The concept pays homage to classic horror and thriller movies, featuring murals and menu items inspired by the genre. The menu was compiled by Darnell “Superchef” Ferguson. Partners Andre Scott and Cleveland Browns’ “DJ Ryan Wolf” Gullatt created the concept.
It carries an assortment of brinner, or breakfast for dinner, appetizers, salads, pizzas, entrees, vegan options and sides, all named after horror movies and characters.
Hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. It is closed on Mondays. Reservations must be made at thehauntedhouserestaurant.com.
Melt Bar & Grilled closed its Cleveland Heights location at the end of 2020 when its lease expired.
The Haunted House restaurant is at 13463 Cedar Road.