Heartwood Coffee Roasters plans to open a new cafe at Pinecrest in Orange this spring.
“The Pinecrest community has consistently asked for a Heartwood Coffee location,” Adam Fishman, Fairmount Properties principal, said in a news release. “They are recognized as a best-in-class coffee shop with carefully curated roasted coffee options and locally sourced food from Heartwood Baking Co. Fairmount Properties is proud to support the opening of Heartwood’s third location this spring at Pinecrest.”
With other locations in Chagrin Falls and Hudson, Heartwood Coffee Roasters is locally owned and operated by Jim and Jacinda Sanders. It offers whole bean coffee, home coffee brewing equipment, artisan pastries and sourdough bread, as well as products from Hartzler Dairy, Storehouse Tea and local farmers market vendors.
“The Heartwood mission is to grow together,” Heartwood co-owner Jim Sanders said in the release. “This means every relationship we make, every partner we work with, every person in the supply chain should be growing, enriching their lives, and thriving from the interaction.”
For more information, visit fairmountproperties.com.