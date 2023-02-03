Heck’s Cafe, at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood, was slated to open Feb. 2.
The third location for the restaurant, Heck’s Cafe takes over the space left behind by Cleveland restaurateur Brad Friedlander’s Blu, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2022 after opening in late 2018.
The space also used to house Friedlander’s other now-closed concepts, including Red, the Steakhouse, which closed in October 2019, and Moxie, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2019.
Owned by Fadi Daoud, Heck’s has other locations in Avon and one in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.
To stay up to date, visit heckscafe.com.