Heck’s Cafe has added a sign to its new location preparing to open at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood.
The third location for the restaurant, Heck’s Cafe takes over the space left behind by Cleveland restaurateur Brad Friedlander’s Blu, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2022 after opening in late 2018. The space also used to house Friedlander’s other now-closed concepts, including Red, the Steakhouse, which closed in October 2019, and Moxie, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2019.
Owned by Fadi Daoud, Heck’s Cafe Beachwood is listed as “coming soon” on its website, heckscafe.com.
Heck’s Cafe also has locations in Avon and one in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.