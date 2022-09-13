Heck’s Cafe is making a return to the east side with a location in Beachwood this fall.
Fadi Daoud, who owns Heck’s in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood and Avon, will occupy the former Blu, the Restaurant and Cut151 spaces at 3355 Richmond Road. Daoud told Scene Magazine that the plan is to convert the Blu space into Heck’s and then use the attached Cut151 space, which shares the same kitchen, as private event space until he creates a separate concept for that property.
Blu, the Restaurant opened in late 2018 and closed in April. Cut151 opened in June 2021 to fill the space left behind by Rosso Italia, which opened in December 2019 and closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cut151 then closed in June. All three concepts were owned and operated by restaurateur Brad Friedlander. The space also used to be home to Friedlander’s other concepts, Red, the Steakhouse, which closed in October 2019, and Moxie, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2019.
Heck’s Cafe opened 50 years ago in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, with Daoud taking over in 2005.
