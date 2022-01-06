Starting Jan. 10, all Heinen’s locations will operate on adjusted store hours.
A Jan. 4 post on the company’s Facebook page cited the widespread staffing shortages affecting most industries across the country. As a result, its 19 locations in Northeast Ohio and four in the Greater Chicago area will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
“We appreciate your understanding during this challenging time,” the post read.
The post did not say how long the adjusted hours will be in affect, only that it will be temporary.
For a list of local stores, visit bit.ly/3qXouMG.