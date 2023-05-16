Restaurateur Doug Petkovic will open a new concept, Heritage Steak and Whiskey, at 28869 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere on Eton Chagrin Boulevard’s east end this summer.
According to a news release, Petkovic said the restaurant’s offerings will consist of “your basic steakhouse menu, plus a few extras.” The space also required modernization to improve service, the menu and setting. A renovation included an expanded bar that will face the front patio, with French doors connecting the restaurant to the patio. Heritage Steak and Whiskey will fill the former Fleming’s space.
“First of all, I have to have people walk in here and go, wow, this isn’t Fleming’s,” Petkovic said in the release.
In addition to grilled steaks and chops, the restaurant also plans to serve DORA beverages, provide free valet and host an “aggressive happy hour” five days a week to restore the cocktail scene in the area, the release said. DORA stands for designated outdoor drinking area.
“We couldn’t be happier to see Doug’s vision come to life here at Eton,” Stacie Schmidt, Eton Chagrin Boulevard’s vice president of marketing and communications, said in the release. “We’re very excited to once again have an exclusive steakhouse and cocktail bar to serve the wonderful community here in Woodmere and beyond.”