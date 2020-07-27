Hibachi Japan Steak House, which has operated in Cuyahoga Falls since 1990, is expanding to Solon. An opening date has not been announced yet.
Filling the space left by the former Akira Sushi, the new location will be at 6025 Kruse Drive, featuring the same name, concept and menu as the store in Cuyahoga Falls.
The menu includes teppanyaki-fired dinners built around soup, salad, fried rice and a choice of protein, as well as rolls, platters and a la carte.
Hibachi Japan Steak House is operated by Morgan Yagi. Akira Sushi opened in 1998 and closed in February 2019.