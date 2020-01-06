Returning for its seventh year, the Hocking Hills Comfort Food Cruise will be held over three weekends, Jan. 11-12, Jan. 18-19 and Jan. 25-26.
Participating establishments include: The Boot Grill, Bush’s Restaurant, Hocking Hills Coffee Emporium, Hocking Hills Diner, Home Tavern, Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls, M&M Family Diner, Mam’s Rusted Skillet, Millstone Barbeque, Nelsonville Emporium Kitchen, The Olde Dutch, Pearl’s Diner, Pizza Crossing, The Ridge Inn Restaurant and Treehouse Treats & Treasures.
New this year, the Comfort Food Trail Pass will help attendees patron Hocking Hills’ local eateries year-round. The card features special offers at all stops throughout 2020. The pass is included with the $20 ticket for the event.
Reservations are not needed. Ticket, lodging and visitor information can be found at explorehockinghills.com.