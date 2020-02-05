Home Bistro, formerly located in Chicago for 15 years, will come to Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood in the former Gusto space.
The restaurant plans a spring opening.
Described as a “New American bistro,” the menu will include ingredient-driven dishes inspired by American, Italian and Dutch cooking. The menu will also change up to three or four times a season.
The two-room space will be reworked to accommodate a bar and lounge on one side and a dining room in the other. Occupancy is estimated to be 80 seats inside.
When it opens, it will serve dinner and weekend brunch.
Home Bistro will be at 12022 Mayfield Road in Cleveland.