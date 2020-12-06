Hyatt Place to offer new dine, stay package

The Hyatt Place at Crocker Park is launching a new customer package – the Stay & Dine package.
Allowing customers to stay at Hyatt Place and dine at restaurants within walking distance, the hotel wanted to offer visitors the opportunity to “get away safely” for a staycation or vacation, according to a press release.
Bonefish Grill, Blue Sushi Crocker Park, Burntwood Tavern and Rosewood Grill Westlake are all participating in the partnership, offering hotel guests a $50 gift card of their choice to use during their stay. If guests stay more than one night, they can redeem multiple $50 gift cards to any of the four restaurants. The package is available for up to three nights. Gift cards can be redeemed immediately. Some restrictions apply and advanced booking is required.
“We are so excited to be connecting the dots for hotel guests looking for the full Crocker Park experience,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications at Stark Enterprises, said in the release. “With this year being as challenging as its been for all of us, we wanted to create a wonderful package to allow visitors to relax, explore and enjoy a nice meal and take advantage of all we have to offer.”
For more information, visit crockerpark.com/stay.
Hyatt Place at Crocker Park is at 2020 Crocker Road in Westlake.