Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse Beachwood has pushed back its opening date, which was previously announced for June 3. It is now scheduled to open June 17, alongside its Birmingham, Mich., location.
“Our associates are working diligently to prepare the Hyde Park for its re-opening, which we expect to be very soon,” management said in a news release. “We truly look forward to welcoming you, your family and friends back to the finest steakhouse in the city. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
The Dublin location was scheduled to open June 11. The Upper Arlington and Northville, Mich., locations are scheduled for June 25 openings. The Pittsburgh location will open in July. The downtown Columbus location remains closed for repairs.
For up-to-date reopening news, visit hydeparkrestaurants.com