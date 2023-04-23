After opening in January 2022, Indie at 2038 E. 4th St. in downtown Cleveland will rebrand as Gabriel’s Southern Table and Whiskey.
Owned by Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenberg, the team behind Char Whiskey Bar in Rocky River, Avo Modern Mexican in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood and Lago at Lakeside in Marblehead, the restaurant is housed in the former Greenhouse Tavern space. The new concept should launch in May, with Indie still operating in the space until then.
According to Cleveland Scene, work has already started to change the space over to the new concept, with lunch service being paused to allow space for contractors.
Gabriel’s, which will focus on a more fine dining experience, will retain some of Indie’s southern comfort dishes, but chef Mark Sanford will expand on the menu, according to Cleveland Scene. There will also be rooftop dining in the new concept, and the space’s Speakeasy will continue to be used for small private events.
For more information, visit indie-e4th.com.