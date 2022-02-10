Indie, at 2038 E. 4th St. in Cleveland, opened Jan. 19.
Housed in the former Greenhouse Tavern space and owned by Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenberg, the restaurant can hold approximately 100 diners on the main floor and front mezzanine. The rear mezzanine is closed to dining, but will be a spirits lounge in a few months. The rooftop lounge will open in spring.
Indie’s menu features an assortment of appetizers like green tomato hush puppies and gravy fries; soups and salads; main dishes like chicken and waffles, chicken sandwiches and the Indie burger; desserts like chocolate pecan pie and apple dumplings; and staple side dishes like potato salad, mac and cheese and slaw. There are also two family-style dinners – the country picnic and the chicken dinner. The concept also has a varied drink menu – from house cocktails and shots to barrel-aged cocktails, beer and wine. Mocktails and non-alcoholic drinks are also available.
Indie is open for dinner seven nights a week, along with weekend brunch. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays; noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
The husband-and-wife duo also are behind Char Whisky Bar in Rocky River, Avo Modern Mexican in Ohio City and Lago at Lakeside, a seasonal space at Marblehead.