Created by Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenburg, Indie will start serving customers by the end of the year.
Situated at 2038 E. 4th St., the former Greenhouse Tavern space will be home to a restaurant concept that pays homage to Zeller and Mesenburg’s love of live music. According to a story on cleveland.com, the pair went on their first date to a Rufus Wainwright show at the Odeon on Valentine’s Day in 2004.
Decor is made up of concert posters lining the walls, with some sections of the space dedicated to specific bands like Radiohead, The Decemberists, The Flaming Lips and Dave Matthews Band. Zeller started collecting the posters in 2003, according to the cleveland.com story.
The space also includes East 4th Speakeasy and Cleveland Rooftop Bar, which are set to open in early 2022.
Zeller and Mesenburg also operate Char in Rocky River and Avo in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.
For more information about Indie, visit indie-e4th.com.