Irie Jamaican Kitchen is planning to open a location at 16614 Chagrin Blvd. in Shaker Heights, according to plans submitted to the Shaker Heights planning commission.
The 1,700-square-foot space was previously occupied by La Belle Femme, a women’s clothing store.
Founded in 2016 by chef Omar McKay, the restaurant offers Jamaican cuisine, like fried plantains, curry and jerk beef. Irie already has locations in Akron, Cleveland and Euclid.
The restaurant, represented by Brian Seitz, president of acquisitions at Hillcrest Foodservice, was slated to appear in front of the commission on Nov. 1.
For more information on the restaurant, visit iriejakitchen.com.