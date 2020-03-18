Jack’s Deli & Restaurant has chosen to close during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement posted to the establishment’s Facebook page March 17.
Signed by owners Alive Markowitz and Gary Lebowitz, the statement read, “It is with a heavy heart that we have made the decision to close due to the coronavirus. We thank you all for your continued support. We will let everyone know when it’s safe to reopen. Stay safe and healthy.”
Jack’s Deli & Restaurant is at 14490 Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights.