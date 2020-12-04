Jack’s Deli & Restaurant reopened Nov. 27, after closing Nov. 14 for two weeks when an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
New hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with the dining room closing at 6:30.
Additionally, holiday dinners are now available. Chanukah dinners for six ($95) include two pounds of house made corned beef, 18 latkes, a quart of coleslaw, large rye, apple sauce and sour cream. A holiday dinner for six ($120) includes a whole cooked and carved turkey, homemade stuffing, house-made mashed potatoes, hot mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, homemade cheesecake, dinner rolls and a relish tray. The holiday dinner for six requires one week notice.
To learn more about the holiday dinner options, call 216-382-5350.
Jack’s Deli & Restaurant is at 14490 Cedar Road in University Heights.