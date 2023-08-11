Jade Chinese Kitchen, a kosher restaurant at 14421 Cedar Road in South Euclid, has closed for good.
Co-owner Yoni Amar told the Cleveland Jewish News on Aug. 10 that he and his father-in-law, Gary Witkes, sold the business two weeks ago. Jade opened in October 2018. Amar also owned Bar Sushi in University Heights, but closed that business in November 2019 to consolidate the businesses into Jade.
In June, the restaurant released a statement announcing the closure of its Chinese operations following a stroke suffered by its chef. Plans called for the business’ sushi operations to continue.
“After our chef unfortunately became ill, we decided to put the restaurant up for sale,” he said. “It was a great business, but we’re also in various others and this was just one. We had someone come and offer to buy (Jade) and we took the opportunity.”
Amar said a new restaurant will open in the space “sometime soon.”
“We appreciate everyone supporting our business,” he said. “We had an amazing time serving the community. We went out on a good note, and we’re excited for the new owner and to see where they take the new restaurant. We wish them all the best.”
As for any future restaurants, Amar said he’s keeping his options open.
“For now, we’re not working on anything new, but if we do, it’ll be a banger,” he said.