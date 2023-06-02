Jade Chinese Restaurant, a kosher restaurant at 14421 Cedar Road, recently closed the Chinese side of operations after its longtime chef had a stroke, according to a statement released by the restaurant’s leadership.
Owned by Yoni Amar and his father-in-law Gary Witkes, the announcement said the Chinese restaurant operations ceased on May 25. Jade sushi will be open during the transition.
“We are actively working on a new and amazing concept that we are excited to bring to you,” the statement said. “We want to express our gratitude for your loyal support. It was our honor and privilege to serve all of you. We appreciate your continued support during this transition.”
Jade Chinese Restaurant opened in October 2018. Amar also owned Bar Sushi in University Heights, but closed that location in November 2019 and consolidated the businesses into the South Euclid space.
The restaurant is certified kosher under Cleveland Kosher.