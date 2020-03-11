Jekyll’s Kitchen in Chagrin Falls will close March 14 after 20 years of business. As part of partnership between Hyde Park Restaurant Group and NCR Ventures, the space will transform into a new concept, with an expected opening of mid-May. Construction will start next week.
With Rick Doody of NCR Ventures at the helm, the team will develop, operate and manage the new concept. Hyde Park’s Joseph Saccone and Richard Hauck will work directly with NCR Ventures to bring the new restaurant to life.
“We are extremely excited about this partnership. Rick is the best person to lead the redevelopment of this iconic Chagrin Falls location,” Saccone said in a news release. “We are all residents of Chagrin Valley. Rick Doody has a wealth of connections including family, friends and local business affiliations.”
NCR Ventures and Hyde Park Restaurant Group also have history. Saccone and Hauck partnered with Doody’s father, Alton Doody, in 1988 to open the original Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse on Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights.
The return to that historical partnership is “interesting,” Doody said.
“It’s almost eerily repetitive,” he noted. “We are excited. We have a great venue and great building. We love the site and love the idea of working with Joe and Rick. It’s been a long time coming. It’s funny because we both started growing our restaurants together.”
With Doody behind restaurants like Cedar Creek Grille, Lindey’s Lake House and Bravo/Brio, he added the new concept will be similar to the Cedar Creek Grille-style, but is geared towards a more “updated version” of that restaurant. The menu will be similar to the typical classic American grill, with items like burgers, pasta, steak, fish and sandwiches.
“The idea is a sophisticated grill with a great happy hour,” Doody said. “We’re planning on being open for lunch and dinner, serving great food.”
Hyde Park Restaurant Group plans to honor any Jekyll’s gift card at any of its restaurants after the closure.
Jeykll’s Kitchen is at 17 River St. in Chagrin Falls.
Hyde Park Restaurant Group owns and manages 13 Hyde Park Prime Steakhouses in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Florida, as well as Bull & Bird Steakhouse in Chagrin Falls and ML Tavern in Moreland Hills.