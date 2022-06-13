Jeremy Umansky and Rich Shih’s “Koji Alchemy: Rediscovering the Magic of Mold-Based Fermentation,” was nominated as a finalist for the 2022 James Beard Media Awards in the reference, history and scholarship category, but was not selected as the winner at the June 11 event held in Chicago.
“Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller was selected as the category winner. Also up for the award was “The Flavor Equation: The Science of Great Cooking Explained + More Than 100 Essential Recipes” by Nik Sharma.
Umansky, who co-owns Larder Delicatessen and Bakery at 1455 W. 29th St. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood’s Hingetown district with business partner Kenny Scott and wife, Allie La Valle-Umansky, told the Cleveland Jewish News on June 12 that even though they didn’t win, it’s been “an absolutely fantastic experience.”
“It’s the sort of thing that just to be nominated, that is an honor in itself,” he said. “Honestly, win or lose the actual award, being nominated is both a career and life highlight.”
“Koji Alchemy” was released May 6, 2020, by Chelsea Green Publishing. The book explores modern koji use around the world, using it to rapidly age foods and other ferments. It includes a foreward by author Sandor Katz of “The Art of Fermentation.” It also notes techniques for koji growing and curing, information on equipment and set up, and more than 35 recipes using koji.
Umansky, who traveled to Chicago for the awards ceremony with Shih and their families said there is always another opportunity. Currently, the pair are working on another book, which Umansky said “is a multi-year project, so it’s going to be a while before it’s out.”
“But you know what they say, at first if you don’t succeed - try and try again,” he said.
Cookbooks and other nonfiction food or beverage-related books that were published in English in the United States in 2020 and 2021 were eligible to enter the 2022 James Beard Book Awards.
To view a full list of 2022 winners, visit jamesbeard.org.