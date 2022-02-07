Philadelphia-based Saxbys Coffee opened a student-run coffee shop Jan. 18 at John Carroll University in University Heights.
According to Crain’s Cleveland Business, the cafe operates using what the company calls its experiential learning platform. A student CEO, or cafe executive officer, oversees day-to-day business from managing and presenting profit and loss statements, to hiring and training team members. They receive a salary, maintain full-time credit status and receive working experience.
It was a big day at John Carroll University, as students returned to classes and our campus community celebrated the grand opening of @Saxbys, a cafe run by students. Download the Saxbys app and visit them at the bottom floor of the Administration Building! pic.twitter.com/sJzmI8syDm— John Carroll University (@JohnCarrollU) January 18, 2022
JCU President Al Miciak announced the deal in July 2021, after discussions began in 2018 with former President Michael Johnson.
“This combination of academic and experiential learning will position our students to succeed during their time at JCU and after graduation,” Miciak said in a release announcing the deal.
Saxby’s operates similar cafes on 15 campuses, with eight additional standard cafes. Menus differ per location. To see JCU’s cafe menu, visit saxbyscoffee.com.
John Carroll University is at 1 John Carroll Blvd.