Philadelphia-based Saxbys Coffee opened a student-run coffee shop Jan. 18 at John Carroll University in University Heights.

According to Crain’s Cleveland Business, the cafe operates using what the company calls its experiential learning platform. A student CEO, or cafe executive officer, oversees day-to-day business from managing and presenting profit and loss statements, to hiring and training team members. They receive a salary, maintain full-time credit status and receive working experience.

JCU President Al Miciak announced the deal in July 2021, after discussions began in 2018 with former President Michael Johnson.

“This combination of academic and experiential learning will position our students to succeed during their time at JCU and after graduation,” Miciak said in a release announcing the deal.

Saxby’s operates similar cafes on 15 campuses, with eight additional standard cafes. Menus differ per location. To see JCU’s cafe menu, visit saxbyscoffee.com.

John Carroll University is at 1 John Carroll Blvd.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get more feature stories from the CJN

Choose from our popular e-newsletters and get e-mail updates right to your inbox.

Recommended for you