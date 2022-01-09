JoJo’s Bar, at 87 West St. in Chagrin Falls, held its grand opening on Dec. 17, 2021.
Operated by owner Rick Doody, the location previously held Bull & Bird Steakhouse and Gamekeeper’s Tavern. Bull & Bird opened in the space in 2018, but closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t reopen. Joe Saccone, principal of Hyde Park Restaurant Group, is a partner in the project.
Chef Rob Records runs the kitchen, which produces a menu that offers “prime steaks” and “prime Italian” foods, according to its website. It also offers soups, desserts, assorted bar foods, select coffee drinks and a number of cocktails.
Hours are from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays and 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays.
For a full menu and to make a reservation, visit jojosbar.com.