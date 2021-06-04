Chutney B, chef Doug Katz’s fast-casual Indian/Thai bowl inside the Market Hall at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights, will have its last day of service on June 19.
The concept’s two-year lease was coming up for renewal, which he decided not to renew.
“Had the pandemic not happened, we would have made a different move,” Katz told the Cleveland Jewish News on June 4, adding the concept won’t be reopening anywhere else.
Katz is also working on opening Amba’s first full-service space this November at 1430 W. 28th St. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood’s Hingetown district. The Indian-themed ghost kitchen concept opened last November and operated out of 1875 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights, the same kitchen Katz’s other ghost kitchen, Chimi, operates out of. He said that Chimi, which offers a South American-inspired menu, has plans to search for its own brick-and-mortar location in 2022.
But, Chutney B’s space won’t be empty for long. Another Cleveland area chef, Anthony Zappola of Lox, Stock and Brisket, plans to take over the stall with his new French-inspired salad, wrap and parfait concept Le Stand. According to Cleveland Scene, Zappola will receive the keys on July 1, and is preparing for a mid-July opening.
Customers will have their choice of build-your-own salads, wraps, and yogurt and pudding parfaits.
Van Aken District’s Market Hall is at 3401 Tuttle Road.