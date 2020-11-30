Zhug, a Middle Eastern-inspired restaurant by chef Doug Katz in Cleveland Heights, was named as one of the 23 best new restaurants that opened in the entire United States this year by Esquire Magazine.
According to the magazine, which ranked Zhug No. 7, customers are “going to have a problem” if they go to the restaurant because they’re “going to want to eat everything.”
“The menu seems to have been written by a hypnotist,” the magazine continued. “Hummus with curried lamb and apricots? Yes. Hummus with nigella seeds and burnt onions? Okay, that too. Smoked pastrami short rib? Yeah, throw that in as well. Skip lunch that day, gather friends and clear space on the tabletop, because chef Douglas Katz’s vision of the food of the Middle East is the stuff that delirious feasts are made of.”
Zhug is at 12413 Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights. They are open for take out and delivery during the pandemic.
To order visit, zhugcle.com.