Chef Douglas Katz of Zhug and Chimi will participate in “Chase the Flavor” Aug. 2 to benefit Cuyahoga Community College hospitality management students.
During this virtual cooking experience, attendees can learn tips and tricks for the kitchen while preparing a Sunday supper from the comfort of their home. Participants buy the ingredients, and Katz will provide the recipe and instructions. Participants will receive an email with the ingredient list and method on July 30.
A suggested donation of $20 for scholarships will help reduce the financial barriers to higher education and provide a student with the financial assistance necessary to reach their academic goals.
To register, visit bit.ly/30GcDFO.