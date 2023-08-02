Over 50 new items have been introduced to Whole Foods with Kayco’s efforts to expand its kosher food section.
The expansion applies to all Whole Foods stores to focus on elevating costumers experience, according to a news release. The updated selection of certified kosher products is aimed to meet growing demand for diverse and high-quality products, according to a news release.
New brands such as Heaven & Earth will be added alongside Gefen and Kedem, the release said. Other additions include all-natural candies from Harrison’s Sweet Shoppe and Ethiopian sesame tahini from Haddar. There will also be imported products from Israel, like matzo, and a selection of traditional brands including Manischewitz and Yehuda. There is also gluten-free matzah, broth, candy, cookies, noodles, cooking wines and condiments for those who are looking for both kosher and gluten-free options, according to the release.
Kayco is one of the largest producers and distributors of kosher foods and beverages. Some of its brands include Gefen, Heaven & Earth, Manischewitz and Tuscanini.
Whole Foods has locations in University Heights, Orange and Rocky River.