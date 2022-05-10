Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes plans to open a Chagrin Falls location.
Announced in an April 8 Instagram post on @kelseyelizabethcakes, the baker known for her cakes, cupcakes and macarons is bringing a location next door to Jeni’s Ice Creams. The location, titled Kelsey Elizabeth Sweets Petite, is slated for a late spring opening.
“I’m so excited to finally bring some KEC to the east side, and couldn’t be happier that we’re headed to beautiful Chagrin Falls,” Elizabeth wrote in the caption.
The storefront is currently looking for retail associates and leads. Applications can be found at kelseyelizabethcakes.com, filed out and sent to hiringkec@gmail.com.
Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes has locations in Rocky River and Avon Lake, with its flagship store based in Avon. The first location opened in 2014.