The Kimpton Schofield Hotel is now offering a gourmet picnic and complimentary bike packages through its “Pedal & Picnic Package.”
The new package includes everything guests need for socially distanced picnics, even a blanket. A map of picnic spots in the city are also included. The basket includes two artisinal cheeses, three curated meats, condiments, accompaniments, beet hummus, season mixed berries, two soft pretzels, two gluten free chocolate chip cookies, cutlery and plates. For an extra charge, customers can also add on champagne, wine, house crafted cocktails or mocktails. Customers are welcome to use the hotel’s complimentary bikes, or walk or drive to their desired spot.
“Our guests are within walking, biking or driving distance of some of the most scenic and beautiful backdrops in the city, including lakefront vistas,” Keith Siebenaler, general manager of the hotel, in a news release. “Chef Stauch of Betts, our newly-opened restaurant, has created a gourmet picnic with the perfect blend of delicious meats, cheese, sweets and accompaniments. Now more than ever, it is important to enjoy the outdoors and seek fun and safe outings. It is a good time to enjoy a change of scenery before we bundle up and spend time indoors.”
For more information on the offer, visit bit.ly/2RS652V. For a description on how the hotel is keeping guests and staff safe during the pandemic, visit kimptonhotels.com/clean.
The Kimpton Schofield Hotel is at 2000 E. 9th St. in Cleveland.