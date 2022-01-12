Kindred Spirit, a venture by Forward Hospitality Group that opened at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights, has permanently closed.
The restaurant, which opened in the former Sawyer’s space at 3385 Tuttle Road, opened in mid-March 2021. The menu changed day-to-day, led by executive chef Dennis Davis, formerly of LockKeeppers, and focused on fresh and healthy items. The space featured 105 indoor and 35 outdoor seats. Sawyer’s closed four months into the pandemic in 2020.
According to Cleveland Scene, the space will be home to a new concept in the coming months.
Forward Hospitality Group is a Cleveland-based entertainment and restaurant group that also operates Flip Side, Three Palms, One Red Door, Bell & Flower, Magnolia, FWD Day + Nightclub and SeeSaw in Columbus.