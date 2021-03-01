The Van Aken District is getting a new restaurant offering in Kindred Spirit, which is scheduled to open in the former Sawyer’s space by mid-March.
From the team behind Garden City Cleveland, a cocktail bar also at the Van Aken District, and Forward Hospitality Group, remodeling is already complete. According to Cleveland Scene, the concept then turned to consulting chef Andrew Brochu of Chicago to develop the menu.
Described as a menu with west coast energy with Mediterranean and global influence, the menu will feature fresh and healthy items, focusing on greens, grains, veggies and fish. The menu will change day-to-day, led by executive chef Dennis Davis, formerly of Lockkeppers.
Kindred Spirit will feature 105 indoor and 35 outdoor seats. At the start of service, the restaurant will serve dinner five nights a week, adding weekend brunch and expanded hours in the future.
Forward Hospitality Group is a Cleveland-based entertainment and restaurant group, that also operates Flip Side, Three Palms, One Red Door, Bell & Flower, Magnolia, FWD Day + Nightclub and SeeSaw in Columbus.
Kindred Spirit will open at 3386 Tuttle Road in Shaker Heights.