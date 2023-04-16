Bruce Sternberg, Cleveland-based caterer and restaurant veteran most recently known for Around Downtown Catering, opened a new business, Kitchen 216, at 3333 Richmond Road in Beachwood, in the Site Centers building.
Sternberg told the Cleveland Jewish News the opportunity for a change of pace came as Around Downtown Catering had experienced “a rough run” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Around the same time, the cafeteria at the Site Centers building had been closed since the onset of the pandemic, leaving behind a vacant space ripe for the taking. As a result, Kitchen 216 opened in January of this year.
“Being in the restaurant business for my entire life and most recently running Around Downtown Catering, especially after a rough run due to COVID-19, we decided it was time for a change,” Sternberg said. “Kitchen 216 being cafeteria style allows us to offer everything from grill items such as burgers, chicken sandwiches and quesadillas, made to order pizza and sandwiches. We have an amazing salad bar, which includes house made hummus, baba ganoush, pasta salads and more. We offer a different entree and soup weekly and even have grab and go salads and sandwiches.”
For breakfast, Kitchen 216 offers hot options like made-to-order omelets, breakfast sandwiches, oatmeal and grits, avocado toast, fresh fruit and even a yogurt bar, Sternberg said.
As for Around Downtown Catering, Sternberg said the business has been rebranded as Cater4u2, which is now also based out of the Beachwood space.
“Along with being a Beachwood resident almost my entire life, this location allowed us to continue to provide our catering services,” he said, noting the services are available to both Site Centers tenants, and anyone who rents the event spaces and conference rooms located in the building.
Hours are from 7:30 to 10 a.m. for breakfast, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch. Outside guests are welcome too, but need to check in at the front desk at the main entrance to the building, Sternberg said. Those interested in renting space for a corporate meeting or other event can learn more at cater4u2.com. Daily menus and specials of the week are also posted on the website.