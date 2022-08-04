Pinecrest in Orange recently welcomed Kitchen Social, a Columbus-based venture by owners Brian O’Malley and Justin Stratford, and chefs Phil Yandolino and Brian Harvey.
The restaurant, at 211 Park Ave., Suite 115, is across from Shake Shack.
It offers brunch, lunch and dinner, as well as gluten-free and children’s options. Some items include cheddar and scallion biscuits with honey butter, cinnabiscuits, chicken and waffles, creme brulee French toast and other brunch favorites like mimosa samplers, bloody Mary’s and a signature brunch punch.
Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Brunch is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday only, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday only.
For more information, visit ourkitchensocial.com.