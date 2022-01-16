Koko Bakery, an Asiatown bakery specializing in Asian fresh-baked buns, fruit tarts, cakes and pastries, hot lunches and bubble tea, opened its Cleveland Heights location Dec. 15, 2021.

Originally slated for a summer 2021 opening at 1767 Coventry Road, Koko Bakery is owned and operated by Jian Xu. The new shop is housed in the former Piccadilly Artisan Yogurt Space.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. It is closed on Tuesdays.

Koko Bakery’s flagship location is at 3710 Payne Ave. in Cleveland.

For more information, visit kokobakerycleveland.com.

