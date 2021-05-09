Koko Bakery, an Asiatown bakery specializing in Asian fresh-baked buns, fruit tarts, cakes and pastries, hot lunches and bubble tea, is opening a location this summer in Coventry Village in Cleveland Heights.
Owned by Jian Xu, the new location is in the former Piccadilly Artisan Yogurt space at 1767 Coventry Road next door to Pacific East. Xu told Cleveland Scene that the new location will be identical to the original in terms of the menu, and will outfit the space with its own bakery.
Koko Bakery’s flagship location is at 3710 Payne Ave. in Cleveland.