Cleveland Heights bagel lovers are set to get a kosher option when Nubeigel opens this summer at 2254 Lee Road.
Headed up by chef and baker Josh Admon, Nubeigel’s entire concept and the vibe are encapsulated in its name, he told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Admon, who grew up in Los Angeles, lived and worked throughout Europe and settled in Israel for 15 years, moved to University Heights with his wife, Raquel, and their five children less than two years ago. While living in Jerusalem, he operated a coffee shop.
“The name itself really says a lot about what I’m trying to do in general,” said Admon, 41. “It came about because people were asking what I was doing and when I would open (a business here), and when I realized I wanted to open a bagel shop, I felt some internal resistance to say that. People have this notion and idea of what a bagel shop is. And while it’s not going to be this radical, new idea, I want to treat (Nubeigel) a little differently.”
With the old, European spelling of bagel and the Jewish word “nu,” Admon said as a proud Jew, he was keen to incorporate both the cultural aspect of his business as well as the theme he wants to carry through the business. He attends services with his wife and children at a congregation that meets at Beatrice J. Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood.
“It’s this idea of the traditional quality, paired with a fun, new approach,” he said. “People look at bagels as this mass-produced and bulk product, banging out as many bagels as we can get. This is more like a craft product, doing smaller batches.”
As someone who keeps strictly kosher, Admon said one of the reasons he decided to open a bagel shop is because the product is inherently kosher itself. He is already exploring local kosher certification, but wanted the customers to understand that being a kosher shop isn’t the focus for him.
“I didn’t want to get into this business as a kosher restaurant,” he explained. “The idea is that I am building a business as opening my doors to as many people as I can. I really respect and gain a lot of diversity from different people. Nubeigel is a bagel shop that happens to be kosher, not a kosher bagel shop.”
The diversity aspect of the business was one of the reasons he chose Cleveland Heights to do business.
“I wanted something that has a lot of life,” he said. “I feel like things here are missing a little bit of beat. You’d never go into a bagel shop and get a playlist you’d hear at a bar. I want people to come, and whether they’re here for two minutes or 20, and enjoy the warmth. And I chose Cleveland Heights because of that – I love funky, authentic places. I like soul. I am a very uncommon person by nature, and I felt like (Lee Road) had a lot of character. You don’t find that a lot.”
While there is a lot of work ahead for Nubeigel to be ready for its projected summer opening, Admon said it all boils down to the sheer excitement he’s feeling.
“I am most excited about just being out there again, creating, and meeting and connecting with people,” he said. “I always found that with my work and career, that is where I can really be myself. Let my hair down and just be me. It’s been a year and a half since we left Israel and since my last job, and I’ve really been missing that. I love to cook and create, and overall building communities and connecting people.”