The kosher community will soon have a new food option in Shaker Heights.
Mendel’s Kansas City BBQ plans a late summer or early fall opening in the former Lucy’s Sweet Surrender building at 20314 Chagrin Blvd.
The bakery closed in October 2021 after longtime owner Michael Feigenbaum couldn’t find younger talent to succeed the bakery, he previously told the Cleveland Jewish News. It went to auction in November.
Brought to Northeast Ohio from Miami, Mendel’s owner Mendel Segal, who calls himself the “rabbi pitmaster,” has had an iteration of the business in Miami, Fla., for five years called Mendel’s Backyard Barbecue.
According to Cleveland Scene, the restaurant will be full-service and serve items like brisket, smoked pastrami, beef ribs, beef back ribs, smoked veal brisket, lamb ribs, smoked turkey, burnt ends and smoked chicken. A full craft beer menu and liquor license is also planned. Other menu items will include soups, salads, wings, burgers, fish and steak.