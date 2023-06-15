Baseball fans who keep kosher may have something to be excited about this season as Mendel’s KC BBQ is in negotiations to bring kosher food back to Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland.
Spearheaded by Beachwood resident Rabbi Dan Eleff, discussions and food tastings are underway with the team at Mendel’s KC BBQ in Shaker Heights, Delaware North, which manages food service at Progressive Field, and representatives from the Cleveland Guardians.
Eleff told the Cleveland Jewish News he hopes the stand, to be called Mendel’s, will open this season.
He said his efforts to get more reliable kosher offerings at the baseball field started with a petition he created in 2019.
But as a lifelong Cleveland baseball fan and someone who keeps kosher, the desire for these offerings runs deeper, said Eleff said, who attends Bais Dovid Cleveland in Cleveland Heights and is the CEO and founder of DansDeals.
“Since I was a little kid, my grandfather took me to Cleveland baseball games,” he said, noting he’s probably attended “hundreds” of games over the years. “It’s always been great to have the kosher hot dog stand there. When it went away after the 2018 season, that was disappointing. It’s all part of the baseball experience – a hot dog and a beer.”
Upon creating the petition, Eleff said representatives from the Cleveland Guardians and Delaware North reached out, but negotiations “broke down.” Trying to set up meetings, Eleff said that effort “never went anywhere” because it was hard for Cleveland Kosher to get reliable supervision at the stand to ensure it remained kosher.
“No one really wanted to put the time in, or hold ownership over that,” Eleff said. “But when Mendel’s opened up, it was clear I needed to make that connection.”
Eleff said he has known the leadership at Mendel’s for “some time,” including working with Mendel’s KC BBQ’s Josh Lurie to provide kosher meals for a Shomer Shabbos Antarctica expedition in 2018.
“I asked if they’d be interested in a conversation with the Guardians, and the team and Delaware North was very excited,” he said. “They have a preliminary menu, too.”
That menu features kosher hot dogs, pastrami and a “Po-dog,” which is a cross between a hot dog and a Polish boy, Mendel’s KC BBQ owner Mendel Segal told the CJN. The menu could also feature several other items and sides, but won’t feature barbecue because the field already has an exclusive contract with another barbecue stand on site, he said.
“Dan made the introduction, and our manager Josh ran with it,” Segal said. “Josh is a big baseball fan, and it’s a good opportunity for us to get our name out there. We brought them here, and had a tasting, a meeting and a follow-up. They’re excited to do it, and so are we.”
Noting he isn’t a dedicated Cleveland baseball fan just yet, as he only just moved to the area to open Mendel’s KC BBQ in January, Segal said he knows it’s “a little bit much” to take on a project so soon after opening, but is still ready nonetheless.
“It’s the big stage, but we want to try and do what we can,” he said.
Both Eleff and Segal said the goal is to get the stand up and running right away, but there are still some details to finalize, including obtaining the correct equipment, ensuring it’s kosher and placing signage.
The last time a kosher stand operated at the park, it was open on Fridays and Saturdays, so it wasn’t considered certified kosher even if the items themselves were. Eleff said the way they plan to get around that is even if the stand must operate on Shabbos, the kosher items would be under “lock and key” to make sure they’re still OK to use after the weekend under supervision.
“Staffing is critical here, and they need kosher supervisors,” he said. “Without someone supervising that the products, preparation and equipment are kosher, it wouldn’t be kosher enough for the kosher community. It would be that same process going forward – on days where it isn’t under supervision, the sign would be taken down and the kosher grill would not be used.”
Eleff said he’s looking forward to taking his children to a baseball game. On a community level, this also allows the Cleveland ballpark to compete with other baseball markets like New York and Toronto, which both have robust kosher offerings on site, he said.
“In 2019 when we hosted the all-star game, the lack of kosher products was kind of embarrassing,” he said. “It’s all about offering that and being competitive with other parks, especially with our huge kosher Jewish community here in Cleveland. As a long-term Cleveland resident and baseball fan, it’s really exciting to have that possibility.”