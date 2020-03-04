Lago Custom Events and Taste CLE will hold the third annual Chocolate Fest CLE from 5 to 9 p.m. March 14 at 950 Main Ave. in Cleveland.
There will be chocolate vendors throughout providing samples of their products, wine and chocolate pairing classes, truffle making classes, a chocolate martini bar, craft beer, wine and food.
Tickets range from $35 to $50, with discounts available for early bird registration and designated drivers. Tickets include entrance to the event, 14 sample tickets, a souvenir bag, drink tickets and pizza.
For more information and tickets, visit chocolatefestcleveland.com.