Lago Custom Events and Taste CLE will hold the third annual Chocolate Fest CLE from 5 to 9 p.m. March 14 at 950 Main Ave. in Cleveland.

There will be chocolate vendors throughout providing samples of their products, wine and chocolate pairing classes, truffle making classes, a chocolate martini bar, craft beer, wine and food.

Tickets range from $35 to $50, with discounts available for early bird registration and designated drivers. Tickets include entrance to the event, 14 sample tickets, a souvenir bag, drink tickets and pizza.

For more information and tickets, visit chocolatefestcleveland.com.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get more feature stories from the CJN

Choose from our popular e-newsletters and get e-mail updates right to your inbox.

Recommended for you